Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) discusses the unrest in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death

Sen. Tina Smith spoke to Gray DC Friday about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ongoing protests in the city.

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Floyd, a black man, was killed after a white police officer held his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The former officer, Derek Chauvin, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and the three other officers seen in the body-cam video were also fired.

Protests are ongoing in Minneapolis and across the country following the incident.

To hear Smith's full interview, click the video above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.