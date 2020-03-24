Sen. Kevin Cramer tweets offensive word aimed at Speaker Pelosi

Late Tuesday, Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) tweeted an offensive word in response to a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding the bill she would like to introduce for coronavirus relief.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Senator Cramer, in a statement to Valley News Live said, ‪"I was typing with my thumbs 'she's ridiculous' and I sent it. Of course, when I saw what I posted I deleted it. Calling her ridiculous, that's one thing, but retarded, that’s not acceptable.”‬

North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen released a statement condemning the language, "The use of this word is hurtful, completely disrespectful, and there is no way that it was a mistake. Either he used it intentionally or it is a word the senator uses often enough that his phone has it saved. It is entirely unacceptable for anyone, let alone an elected official, to use this word in any context."