Sen. Kaine, wife have coronavirus antibodies, indicating earlier infection

(Gray News) - Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and his wife, Anne Holton, have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, which indicate an earlier infection, according to a statement from his office.

He said he tested positive for the flu earlier this year, and the symptoms lingered. Kaine said he experienced new symptoms around the end of March, which he assumed was just the lingering effects of flu and possibly a reaction to the high pollen count.

In early April, Kaine and Holton talked to their healthcare provider after she became ill and thought it was possible they both had a mild case of coronavirus.

“Due to the national testing shortage, we were not tested for the virus but continued isolating and watched for any worsening of symptoms,” Kaine said in a statement.

They were symptom-free by mid April.

“While those antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines—hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them,” Kaine said.

Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election, is the second U.S. senator to test positive. Sen. Rand Paul tested positive in March but has since recovered and tested negative.

