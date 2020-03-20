Klobuchar reflects on decision to leave presidential race

Just weeks ago, it was in the daily spotlight. Now, the presidential primary is being overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. As lawmakers and other officials work to battle the global crisis, Gray DC spoke with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), for the first time since she suspended her presidential campaign.

Klobuchar suspended her presidential campaign just hours before Super Tuesday began. She said her decision was "based on the math" and chose to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. (Source: Gray DC)

Klobuchar suspended her presidential campaign just hours before Super Tuesday began; before Minnesotans even had a chance to cast their ballots.

She says it was a necessary move after failing to clinch the required delegates to compete with her opponents.

“I made that decision based on the math and where I thought I was going to be,” she said. “I knew I was going to win my state, but I thought ‘what’s the best thing for the country right now’ and that’s why I endorsed Vice President Joe Biden.”

Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden says he will pick a female running mate. When asked if Klobuchar sees herself on the ticket in November, she said this:

“I’m not going to engage in those hypotheticals because right now I am just doing my job. There is nothing more important than evading this crisis and helping the people of this country.”

Several states have postponed their primaries as the coronavirus spreads.

