Semi rolls into Minneapolis protesters; driver in custody

Thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway on Sunday over the death of George Floyd ducked for their lives when a semitrailer rolled into their midst.

The Minnesota State Patrol said they knew of no injuries from the incident on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis.

Late Sunday, WCCO-TV in Minneapolis confirmed with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect was Bogdan Vechirko, of Otsego. He is currently being held custody on probable cause assault, although it is still yet unclear whether the event was intentional or accidental.

Officials said the truck appeared to have been on the freeway before barriers were put up to close it down.

DPS Commissioner John Harrington estimates that 5,000 to 6,000 people were on the bridge at the time the truck sped through.

Some witnesses said a handful of people sought medical attention on their own, but authorities said they could not confirm that.