Semi flips into icy I-94 median

A semi flipped on its side into the median of I-94 Thursday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened near mile marker 301, close to Oriska. It's unknown if the driver was injured.

You can see in the picture above, ice and snow are partially covering the roads.

Troopers remind drivers to give other vehicles lots of space when the roads get slick. The DOT highway map shows I-94 between Jamestown and Dickinson has scattered snow or drifts on the road.