Second wave of COVID-19: When and how bad will it be?

As more states and countries re-open for business, health experts warn not to let your guard down as a second wave of Coronavirus is likely inevitable.

Because most respiratory illnesses are seasonal, experts say while they hope the light at the end of the tunnel is near, it’s not likely.

“We probably will see a second wave, and even a third and fourth wave. The question is how large will they be? If you are infected, do you become immune? If you do become immune, how long does it last?” Dr. Rich Vetter, Essentia Health's Chief Medical Officer said.

“Obviously all of us are hoping that we don’t see that phenomenon, but hope is not a plan. We need to plan accordingly,” Dr. Avish Nagpal, a Sanford Infectious Disease specialist said.

The good news: Experts say they expect the number of those infected this fall to be less than the current number.

“However, this is the first year that we are dealing with this virus, so we cannot say for sure. This is kind of an educated guess we are making,” Dr. Nagpal said.

Nagpal says he hopes the precautions taken around the nation this time, mean businesses and states don’t have to shut down again in the fall— As most hospitals should have enough protective gear, tests and ventilators by then.

Both Nagpal and Vetter say it’s important for you to continue physical distancing, wearing masks and good hygiene for the next few months because although states are finally starting to open up again—This pandemic is far from over.

“I also realize you can’t live in a bubble all the time, but at the same time, we do need to realize that this is not over. This is a marathon and this is not going to go away in the next week or two,” Nagpal said.

“I don’t think there will be a specific end to this. I think it will be a matter of time before it becomes less and less impactful, but I don’t expect a date that will say, 'On this day the pandemic ended,' or 'The coronavirus infection ended.'”

Both experts say as of right now, they expect the second wave to hit any time between September and November, but say things could change as more research and testing is done on COVID-19.