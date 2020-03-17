Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota

Two more people in North Dakota have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

One is a woman in her 20s from Cass County who has a history of international travel. And the man is in his 60s and from Ward County.

“We anticipate there will be additional North Dakotans who test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, we urge residents to prepare, not panic, and to follow social distancing recommendations,” said State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. “Take steps such as ensuring you have materials on hand to self-isolate for two weeks or explore whether there are options to telecommute. Individuals should follow the presidential guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Gov. Doug Burgum, Tufte and state health officials strongly recommend North Dakotans to follow the guidelines released by the White House on Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus, including:

Stay home and don’t go to work if you feel sick.

Practice good hygiene: wash your hands, avoid touching your face and cover coughs and sneezes.

If someone in the household has tested positive for coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.

Older individuals and those with underlying health conditions should stay away from other people.

Work from home when possible.

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts – use drive-thru, pick up or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Health officials also ask individuals returning from traveling on a cruise ship or individuals returning from skiing in Colorado to self-isolate for two weeks and self-report on the NDDoH website.

Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 but have minor symptoms should self-isolate at home. Individuals seeking medical attention should call before they go in.

For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH health hotline at 1-866-207-2880 daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Individuals who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.