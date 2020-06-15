Search for Fargo's next Police Chief, 26 candidates

26 candidates have stepped forward wanting to become Fargo’s next police chief, replacing David Todd, who will retire in July.

The City of Fargo is in the early stages of selecting his successor, but only has weeks to get the job done.

A committee including the mayor, city administration, public organizations, police, and community members will whittle the list down.

“If approved tonight, we would open up the process to community members to submit a statement of interest in serving on the selection committee,” said Jill Minette, director of human resources for the City of Fargo.

The committee will make a recommendation to the commission as they make the final decision.

The typical selection process looks a little different this time around as the community faces new challenges and unprecedented times.

“It would be a matter of a leadership role,” said Dr. Tim Mahoney, mayor of Fargo. “How to bring a complex group of people together. We would like to have someone who works with diversity, works with the different things going on in the nation as well as our community.”

The traits and training to handle these situations will play a large part in who is selected.

“Very much want to look for what’s the best way of restraining people,” Mayor Mahoney said. “What’s the best way of working with the public. Public policing is different and a difficult time for many in our police force, but I think we would like to look at somebody who can combine different policy changes from things that are going on in our community.”

Mayor Mahoney says the timing for the selection is actually a good thing so that they can bring these things to attention during the process.

Commissioner John Strand asked if the committee could ensure that the candidate list will be satisfactorily diverse given the climate today to which Mayor Mahoney answered, if not, we can always expand the number of candidates.