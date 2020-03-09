School violence threats: How do officials deem them not credible?

Some parents and students are still on edge after threats of violence at Sheyenne High surfaced Sunday afternoon, even though the threat was later deemed not credible.

And that's something students in the Valley have seen more than 10 times this school year: Violent threats with zero weight to them. But how do school officials and police come to that conclusion?

"The attitude is, until we know otherwise, it's treated with utmost importance," West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer said.

West Fargo Public Schools and police say once they are alerted of a possible threat, their investigation begins immediately and leaves no stone unturned.

"What exactly is happening in that students home? Do they have access to firearms?" Boyer said.

"Was there a purpose? Is there any past history of comments that were made? Is there an intended target or an intended audience of target?" Dr. Allen Burgad with WFPS said.

Dr. Burgad says most of the time threats come from comments students have made out of anger or frustration in the classroom that are then taken to social media by a different student.

"Then another student posts, 'Oh did you hear that this student made this comment?' And there's no legitimacy to it," Dr. Burgad said.

Which is why both say it's important parents remind their kids to report any and all threats to police or administration instead of posting online.

"The information that's out there is not even correct and that just causes angst," Boyer said.

Boyer also says it's important to remember investigations do take time. While police and school officials work as quick as possible to determine legitimacy and keep students safe, there is a lot of leg work involved and answers won't be immediate.

And while both Boyer and Burgad say they understand parents' fears in sending their kids to school in the days after a violent threat, their investigations are thorough.

"When we say there's no credible threat, we're sending our children to school. As overprotective as we are, that's what it is. It's not a credible threat, it is safe," Boyer said.

As for copy-cat offenders, Boyer and Burgad say they're not worried because it's never happened and most threats have only been rumors.

Students can make anonymous reports to their school resource officers with the numbers listed here: https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/Page/1144