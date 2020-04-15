Scam Alert: Secure email warning

A new phishing scam may show up in your inbox, pretending to be a helpful tool from the state of North Dakota.

A viewer reached out to Valley News Live Wednesday morning after receiving an email that appeared to come from the state of North Dakota. The email urged you to click on a link and transition your existing account to a secure account.

A google search of the language used in the email brought you to a real page on the nd.gov site about 'Email Encryption Transitioning' and included a copy of the exact email sent out.

The site and transition is dated for July 2015 though.

A call to the state's ITD department confirmed this switch is long done, and no one should be receiving this email again.

The ITD employee Valley News Live spoke with also confirmed the name listed as having sent the email, is not an employee.