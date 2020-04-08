Sanford's virtual doctor visits boom amid COVID-19

While physical distancing and COVID-19 has interrupted many areas of our lives, hospitals around the country are making sure seeing a doctor isn't part of that.

Sanford Health says in the last three weeks they’ve seen over a seven thousand percent increase in virtual physician visits— Going from just 23 visits per day to around 1,800 throughout all of their locations.

“I think this has really put a spotlight on telemedicine in general and people are starting to feel more comfortable receiving care in that manner. And I think once we get through this pandemic, a lot of these telemedicine ways to provide care will stick,” Sanford Senior Executive of Patient Experience, Jennifer Morrison said.

Virtual doctor visits offer the same quality physician care from the comfort of your home instead of a clinic or hospital. Patients complete an online questionnaire that a provider will review. The physician will then give you a diagnosis, treatment plan, or, if necessary, ask to see you in person.

Sanford E-visit information: https://www.mysanfordchart.org/MyChart/default.asp?mode=stdfile&option=evisit

Essentia E-visit information: https://www.essentiahealth.org/services/e-visit/