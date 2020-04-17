Sanford urges parents to schedule routine children visits amid local vaccination rate drop

Sanford Health is reminding parents to continue to schedule your children’s routine check-ups, especially those under two-years-old, after they say new data shows vaccination rates in the Valley are dropping.

“These are really crucial ages where we want and need to be seeing your children. The last thing anyone wants during this time is a measles outbreak or a pertussis outbreak,” Sanford Pediatrician Tracie Newman said.

Sanford says their clinics are taking several precautions to make sure you and your child are safe. Newman says some clinics are for sick children only, while others are strictly for healthy kids.

Newman also says there are strict screenings when patients arrive at the clinic, patients are roomed almost immediately and only one provider and nurse will be providing care to the patient.

Sanford says only one parent is allowed at the check-up, but says FaceTime or video chatting another parent during the appointment is allowed.

Newman says clinics are only seeing children 2 or younger, as well as kindergarten children who need vaccines, as these are the most important age groups for vaccinations right now.