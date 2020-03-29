Sanford says 3 Fargo employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Sanford Hospital says three of its Fargo employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an email sent Sunday, Sanford Vice President Doug Griffin, M.D., said all three are physical therapists.

Griffin said two work at Sanford Medical Center Fargo and the other at Sanford Broadway Medical Center.

They are currently isolating at home.

According to Sanford, seven patients are being notified that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

One physical therapist had symptoms of COVID-19 at work and then went home.

The other employee wasn’t at work when the symptoms began and has remained isolated.

“The safety of our patients and employees continues to be our highest priority. This virus is incredibly contagious and healthcare workers are at high risk. There will be an increase in the number of healthcare workers becoming infected,” Griffin said.