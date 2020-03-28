Sanford doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Sanford Health has confirmed with Valley News Live that one of its providers or physicians has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, a Sanford spokesperson says the hospital is working closely with the state to monitor the situation. The spokesperson goes on to say Sanford is taking all the necessary precautions to reach out to those who were in contact with the doctor.

Valley News Live has learned an essential healthcare worker had been at Eventide on Eighth and has tested positive for COVID-19. Families of Eventide residents are being notified of that positive case of COVID-19.

Eventide on Eighth is a senior care facility in Moorhead.

Valley News Live is working to get more information on this story.