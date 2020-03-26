Sanford Updates Visitor Policies

Sanford Health is updating its visitor policy to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updates take effect on Friday, March 27.

Visitors will no longer be allowed in Sanford Health hospitals with the following exceptions:

• For births, NICU, pediatrics: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily

• End of life: determined on a case-by-case basis

• End of life COVID-19 patient: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily. Visitor must follow protective measures including masking and self-quarantine for 14 days following visit.

For Sanford clinic visits and outpatient appointments, Sanford Health said patients should not bring a guest unless the patient is a minor or the patient is an adult in need of assistance.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, Sanford Health asks patients to call your regular health care provider and that you do not come in person to the clinic in order to protect staff and other patients.

As a reminder, those symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has risen to 58 cases as of Thursday, March 26th. There are now 11 total hospitalized.