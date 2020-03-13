Sanford Health restricts visitors at its facilities

Sanford Health has a new visitor policy at its facilities in light of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The policy effective Friday restricts all visitors to immediate family members and allows only one visitor at a time. Family members who visit a Sanford Health facility will be screened for respiratory illness symptoms and questioned about recent travel.

North Dakota health officials are focusing on protecting elderly residents and those with chronic conditions after a man in his 60s became the first person in the state to test positive.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.