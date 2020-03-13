Sanford Health restrictions and recommendations

The visitor restrictions at Sanford will continue until further notice with Sanford Health representatives saying that as the spread of the virus develops, they will implement restrictions as necessary.

From now on, only one immediate family member at a time will be allowed to visit those in the hospital. Family members who visit a Sanford Health facility will be screened for respiratory illnesses and questioned about recent travel.

The vice president of Sanford Health Clinics Dr. James Volk explained that currently, it's business as usual at the Sanford facilities with all surgeries and other appointments still scheduled to continue. He added that their facilities are currently fully stocked with supplies and medicine.

Volk also stressed the importance of social distancing, saying staying 6 feet apart when possible is a good rule of thumb.

"When they've looked at how this disease is spread, it takes close contact," said Dr. Volk. "Good hand hygiene, cover your cough, and at least 6 feet apart and small gatherings."

If you're around someone who is showing flu-like symptoms, putting a mask on them may help.

Dr. Volk also stated that although hand sanitizer does help with reducing the spread of germs, nothing beats proper handwashing.

"If you're using hand sanitizer several times during the days becaus you're busy in meetings or busy doing whatever, intermittently, you still need to wash your hands with soap and water," said Dr. Volk. "That's truly is the most effective way of getting rid of this."

If you do begin to have any flu-like symptoms, Sanford Health stresses to call ahead and let them know before coming to ensure that they will be as prepared as possible to help you as well as they can.

So far at Essentia Health, there are restrictions at senior care communities in Detroit Lakes, Fosston and Graceville, Minnesota, but no restrictions at the hospital here in Fargo. However, Essentia representatives say it is a fluid situation and this may change soon.