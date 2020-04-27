Sanford Health employees raise $1M in Covid-19 relief for colleagues

Sanford Health employees have donated more than $1 million for colleagues facing financial hardship related to COVID-19.

“We are family here,” said Bobbie Tibbetts, president of the foundation. “This is how family pulls together in crisis and comes out stronger. We lift each other up so we can do what we’re called to do — to care for our patients and communities, together, now and always.”

Dollars raised benefit the Foundation’s Enterprise Employee Crisis Fund, which supports Sanford and Good Samaritan Society employees struggling to meet basic needs due to extraordinary and unexpected circumstances — like those caused by the far-reaching effects of the ongoing pandemic.

Since early April, 438 employees have received assistance, with 97 applications currently under review or pending, and more submitted every day. Any employee may apply to receive up to $1,000 in assistance. Applications remain anonymous and are reviewed by a committee of peers representing all regions of Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society.

“As gifts come in, we’re sending 100 percent right back out to help colleagues with basic needs like food, housing, clothing or child care,” Tibbetts said. “There’s incredible need right now, but fortunately, it’s matched by incredible kindness and generosity.”

In addition to the Employee Crisis Fund, the Foundation has launched an Emerging Threats Fund to support Sanford’s response to COVID-19 and other health care threats.

Funds are directed to areas of greatest need, like helping purchase personal protective equipment for front line responders or supporting enhanced training to upskill staff to meet changing needs.