Sanford Health confirms 8 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Sanford Health says 8 employees have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Doug Griffin is the vice president and medical officer at Sanford Fargo. He released the latest numbers on Wednesday morning during the City of Fargo's COVID-19 briefing.

He says all of the Sanford Health employees are recovering at home.

He also confirmed that four people are hospitalized with coronavirus at Sanford Health.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 142 cases of coronavirus in North Dakota. 34 people have recovered from the illness.

Dr. Griffin says testing at Sanford has increased dramatically. They are up to 90 tests a day.

Sanford Health has also started doing video visits and both patients and providers are calling it a positive experience.