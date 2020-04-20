Sanford Health Fargo using blood plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

Sanford Health says the first patient to use the experimental blood plasma therapy for treatment of severe COVID-19 symptoms is a patient in Fargo.

In a release, the hospital says it is working with the Expanded Access Program led by Mayo Clinic for the therapy.

This treatment is when a critically-ill patient receives a blood transfusion from a recovered COVID-19 patient.

The blood plasma used in the Fargo patient is from New York.

The healthcare network says some studies suggest the plasma may lessen the severity or shorten the length of time a person is sick.

“This is another step forward in our efforts to find effective treatments for this virus,” said Allison Suttle, MD, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “It’s still early, but we are optimistic that the disease-fighting antibodies found in plasma could potentially slow the progression of the disease in our sickest patients.”