They can be hard to spot and after months of not seeing them, some drivers may have a hard time adjusting to motorcyclists again.

Lonnie Bertsch, with North Dakota's Motorcycle Safety Program and Executive Director of ABATE of ND, says that we all need to share the road, respect each others space and follow the rules of the road.

North Dakota Motorcycle Safety Program plans to still offer safety classes this summer. You can find out more about the program by clicking here.