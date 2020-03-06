MN Graduation rates hit historic high

Graduation rates for Minnesota high school students have hit a historic high.

The state Department of Education released data Thursday that shows a graduation rate of 83.7% for the class of 2019.

That's up half a percentage point from the prior year and up nearly one and a half points over the last five years.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports black and Hispanic students made the biggest gains with improvements of more than 3 percentage points for Hispanics and more than 2 points for black students.

The data shows the rate for Native American students fell slightly this year.