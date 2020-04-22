SD Governor says race event is a bad idea, but won't stop it

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said says she does not want people to go to a dirt track race that’s scheduled to take place in Jefferson on Saturday.

But she said Tuesday that she won’t do anything to stop them. The race is expected to draw about 700 people.

While Noem said the race is a bad idea, she didn’t say why she wasn’t stopping it.

The Republican governor has exercised a light hand on businesses during the global pandemic, often using her daily briefings to highlight the economic woes felt across the state.

Statewide 1,755 people have been infected with the virus.

Eight have died.