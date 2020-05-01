SD Gov. considers meeting Smithfield employees facing outbreak

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is considering meeting with employees of the Smithfield processing plant where a coronavirus outbreak infected 853 workers.

A group of organizations advocating for employees at the plant has sent a letter to the governor’s office, asking her to meet with them.

The letter points out that racial minorities have been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus infections in the state.

The governor says she is hoping Smithfield opens soon, while still protecting worker safety.

She did not say if she would enforce safety measures at the plant though.