N. Korea fires weapons after threatening ‘momentous’ action

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its eastern coast.

The launches were detected two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation over its earlier live-fire exercises.

In the past 10 days, North Korea has said leader Kim Jong Un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November.

Kim entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent and to no longer be bound by a major weapons test moratorium amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.