The Rolette County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a man who failed to register as a sex offender who may be in the area.

Authorities say 56-year-old Thomas Morgan is wanted in Minnesota, but may be in the Rolette County, ND area.

He's wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on where Morgan may be should call police at 701-477-5623.