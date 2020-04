Signs are flashing, and construction barrels and equipment are in place, warning drivers about road work resuming on Fargo's Main Avenue this week.

Look for it from University Drive to 8th street.

It's the next phase of reconstruction of Main Avenue from University Drive to the Red River.

The project includes new water mains, sanitary and storm sewers, new

traffic signals, street lighting and sidewalks.

Work is scheduled to be done this fall.