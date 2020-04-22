Road closures planned for Cass Highways 10 & 17/22

The orange cones are popping up for the season.

Cass County Highway 10 between County Highway 11 and 9th Ave N in Casselton, and Highway 17/22 at the Sheyenne River Bridge crossing just west of Harwood will both be closed starting next Monday (4/27)

Highway 10 will remain closed until August 31st or until project completion to regrade the road surface from Cass County Highway 11 to 9th Ave N in Casselton.

The alternate route is Interstate 94, via Cass County Highway 11 or State Highway 18.

Cass County Highway 17/22 will remain closed until May 22nd or until project completion to refinish the existing bridge deck at the Sheyenne River Bridge crossing just west of Harwood.

The alternate route is Interstate 29, via Cass County Highway 17/22 or Cass County Highway 20.

