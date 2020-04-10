Rising Red River closes another highway

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Highway 5 from I-29 to the Red River (Exit 203 near Joilette) due to water on the road.

Officials say this road will remain closed until river levels recede.

The following roadways are closed due to flooding:

• I-29 Exit 164 (southbound on-ramp), approximately 20 miles north of Grand Forks.

• I-29 Exit 164 (northbound off-ramp), approximately 20 miles north of Grand Forks.

• ND 54, from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN.

• Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks.

• Point Bridge in Grand Forks.

The following state highways remain open but are affected by flood waters:

• I-29, approximately 16 miles north of Grand Forks. The roadway is reduced to one lane. Traffic is allowed with reduced speed and traffic control is in place.

• I-29, twenty-two miles north of Grand Forks, water on the road. The roadway is reduced to one lane. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• ND 36, two miles east of Robinson, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• ND 34, three miles east of ND 30, south of Gackle, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• US 83, nine miles south of Strasburg, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.

• ND 14, twelve miles north of Wing, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.

• ND 46, five miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic will stop and take turns, reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through water.

• ND 46, approximately 1.5 miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic is allowed. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.

• MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton, local traffic only is allowed on ND17 between I-29 and the river.

• MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to Robin (ND 66 at Drayton)

