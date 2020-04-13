Restaurants, lawmakers press Walz to OK to-go liquor sales

People in Minnesota cannot buy alcohol to-go right now, but owners of bars and restaurants and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are hoping to change that.

States like New York and California are allowing restaurants and bars to offer take-out alcohol, with the goal being to make up lost money due to closures. Minnesota lawmakers and restaurant owners will hold a press conference Monday to ask Governor Tim Walz to allow them to do the same.

The effort is being led by Hospitality Minnesota and the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. It would be similar to what the cities of Fargo and Grand Forks are allowing restaurants to do.