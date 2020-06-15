Residents unhappy with Moorhead special assessment, say semi-trucks are to blame for road repairs

Signs, cones, gravel, and sandbags are spread throughout a north Moorhead neighborhood on Monday.

Road crews will soon hack away along 7th Ave N from 17th St to 20th St. Yet, some homeowners aren’t happy with the bill they’re getting.

“We're in part responsible because we're the property owners, but at the same time, I think that the people causing the damage should be partially responsible too,” Richard Laidlaw said.

He’s been living in that neighborhood for 20 years and he said the reason the roads are torn up is due to semi-trucks.

“It's not fair for our neighborhood for them to be driving through,” Valerie Laidlaw said.

The married couple said the summer time is the worst.

“It shakes the ground... if you're in the house or the backyard you can tell when they're coming by,” Valerie said.

The semi-trucks are coming from the nearby D-S Beverages Inc, which’s located on 17th St N, according to the Laidlaws.

Other residents who didn’t speak on-camera said they’re happy the roads are being repaired.

In an emailed response, the city of Moorhead said it held a public hearing in April where residents could’ve had their questions and concerns answered.

The project has been awarded and construction is set to begin, according to the city.

Construction already began along 16th Street.

Still, the Laidlaws said companies should share a brunt of the costs for their trucks.

According to letters sent to residents, homeowners along that street are being assessed $5,250 spread out over the course of 20 years.

“We're in our 60s and to have 20 years of paying $500 a year is a big chunk of money for us,” Valerie Laidlaw said.

While not speaking on the issue of the semis, the city said the road was first built in 1956 and in need of repair.

The Laidlaws said they’d rather the city ban semis from traveling through their neighborhood making them use other roads, such as 1st Ave N to get onto Highway 75.

According to the city of Moorhead, the majority of the project's cost is being funded by the city along with some state and federal funding.