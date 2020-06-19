Residents of senior living community fighting for their flag

It was a birthday gift, from Mary Argall to her friend Mike Johnson: an American flag which they mounted on a pole and taped to an old water faucet in the front yard of their senior living community, Sunrise North. Argall said she has family who’s served in the armed forces.

"That represent them and all the people who are serving overseas right now," said Agrall.

Argall said the self-made addition to the complex was a hit and loved by those in their community. It's fully equipped with a lighting system and Argall even asked Sunrise North management if they would be able to provide a flag pole to properly mount it.

"Everybody here that we've talked to, likes it,” said Argall. “They want it up here."

For weeks the flag has been flying, until a note on Mike Johnson's door threatened to change that. The note from management came on Thursday and stated the flag "must come down" that they have to follow policy.

"Angry,” said Tony English, one of the residents who funded some of the lighting system for the flag. “Angry and that I believed our rights were being put under the thumb."

We reached out to Goldmark Property Management. When asked about a policy on American flags, they said they didn't have one.

Goldmark president Charley Poynter explained that the flag cannot be mounted on the water faucet, but added that they want to honor the flag appropriately by providing a pole for the flag to be mounted on.

Until then, the group said they will continue to meet with their friends by their favorite flag.

The statement provided by Goldmark said: "We love and honor the American flag. Out of respect for all our residents, we always review any items prior to posting or hanging them in the common areas. As it relates to our flag, our objective would be to hang the flag in an appropriate manner and place. We will work with the community on appropriate next steps."