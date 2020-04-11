Reported stabbing in Moorhead

Moorhead Police responded to a report of a stabbing Saturday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m. officials arrived on scene off of 14th Street South near the intersection with Main Avenue by Duggan's Auto Service Center.

Officials say there was an argument between two people who knew each other inside of a residence.

During the argument, one person retrieved what looked like a kitchen knife and cut the other person, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the victim did not go to the hospital.

One person was arrested and taken to Clay County jail where he faces second-degree assault charges.

