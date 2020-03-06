Report: Rep. Collin Peterson Will Run For Re-Election

Rep. Collin Peterson, the Democratic congressman whose sprawling western Minnesota district voted heavily for Trump, is reportedly going to seek another term.

Citing an anonymous source familiar with Peterson’s plans, Politico reported Friday that Peterson will seek re-election this year, adding that an announcement could come before the weekend.

Peterson has represented Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District since 1991. He’s also the chairman of the House Agricultural Committee.

Currently, he’s one of the few Democrats in the country to hold a seat in a rural, conservative area. In 2016, the 7th District voted for Trump by a 30-point margin.

As such, he votes differently than other Democrats in Congress. Last year, Peterson was one of two Democrats to vote “no” in the House’s impeachment of the president.

Challenging Peterson, if he does seek re-election, will be former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, who has Trump’s endorsement.