"Reopening Fargo" Phase One begins May 4

The City of Fargo will being the first phase of "Reopening Fargo" Monday, May 4.

The plan calls for the city's public facilities to be reactiviated.

All Fargo Public Facilities were closed March 19th.

The City said the "Reopening Fargo" plan will consist of three phases with the final phase being a "return to normal."

Below are a list of several city-wide initiatives that will be in place during the first phase of the plan.

For a more detailed description click on the related links.

These methods may be adjusted as needed to appropriately address and respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

• Staff will utilize personal protective equipment (PPE).

• Members of the public who are unable to maintain physical distancing will be asked to wear paper face coverings provided by the City.

• Frequent disinfection of surfaces will be undertaken.

• Utilization of virtual and telephone interactions will be incorporated whenever possible.

• Official City travel will be suspended until further notice.

• Public meetings will be conducted as necessary with a preference towards utilizing virtual formats.

• Staff will be engaging in individual symptom assessments before coming to work each day.

• Indicators will be placed on several locations within reception areas and other gathering zones to promote proper physical distancing.

• Members of the public are encouraged to consider alternative means of contacting City departments, including the utilization of online resources at FargoND.gov/Virtual and FargoOne.

• The Skyway system in Downtown Fargo will reopen on May 4.