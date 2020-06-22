Renewed push underway to build memorial for Black man hanged in Grand Forks

There’s a famous song by the musician Billie Holiday that opens with the line “southern trees bear a strange fruit.”

The song shined a light to the thousands of African Americans lynched. But the South was no exception to hangings. Grand Forks is coming to grips with its own past.

“Nothing that we do will undue the heinous act that occurred to him. But, I think that acknowledging it as a community in and of itself is a really good step towards healing,” Maura Ferguson of Grand Forks said.

Ferguson is behind the latest push to erect a monument for Charles Thurber.

She first learned of Thurber five years ago. He was hanged off the Great Northern Railroad Bridge in 1882 without due process.

“I think that as a white family, we have the privilege of choosing when we tell our children about these incidents and about racism in general,” Ferguson, who has three young children, said. “That's not a privilege that's afforded to black and indigenous people of color.”

According to historical records, Thurber was the first person hanged in North Dakota. At the time, North Dakota wasn’t even a state. It was still considered a territory.

A white mob reportedly in excess of 2,000 people dragged Thurber out of a jail in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks City Council approved a memorial for Thurber in 1997 after students from Central High School brought the idea before council members.

But then, the Great Flood happened and the funds were used elsewhere.

Ferguson was able to raise more than $3,000 last week through a GoFundMe page.

“The more we talk about it and the more we normalize it with our kids, the more hope we have for a more equitable future,” Ferguson said.

Thurber was accused by two white women of attempted rape, and within 16 hours of the accusation, he was lynched.

Both women later confessed to lying about the incidents, according to state records.

Thurber was buried in an unmarked grave and records showed he had no mourners.

Ferguson said once a monument for Thurber is built, she plans to hold a community memorial service. Something he didn’t get when he was unjustly lynched.