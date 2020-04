The Red River Zoo says they will be reopening this Saturday, May 2nd. The daily zoo's operating hours will be from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The zoo says for the safety of their guests, staff and animals, their reopening process will exceed governmental guidelines. Many of the zoo's buildings, including the Carousel Pavilion, will remain closed.

Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks and to stay at least six feet away from other guests.