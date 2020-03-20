Red River Zoo in need of emergency funding

The Red River Zoo is asking for help after the coronavirus pandemic forces visitors to stay home.

The zoo reached out to members in an email, saying they need emergency funding to care for the animals in the uncertain months ahead.

Without the school field trips, membership sales, and events to help generate their revenue during the year, zoo officials say they have to re-forecast their future.

"Due to the coronavirus, we will not be able to depend on the income that we need in order to care for and feed our animals," according to staff. "We have made hard decisions and sacrifices, as I’m sure many of you have had to do. We are currently operating with only essential staff that are needed to care for our animals and maintain the facility. Even with these efficiencies, our monthly expenses are high."

You can help the zoo by making a donation at https://www.redriverzoo.org/emergency.

You can also mail a donation to:

Red River Zoo

4255 23rd Ave S.

Fargo, ND 58104