What the Red River Zoo is doing during the pandemic, summer camps, yoga

School's out for summer, and the pandemic has left activities for kids limited. Whether you have a future zookeeper on your hands, or your children want to learn more about wildlife, the Red River Zoo has something for the whole family.

The zoo is offering summer camps for kids of all ages. Camps include outdoor adventures, creating crafts, playing animal-themed games, experiencing animal encounters and more.

For more fun events like yoga at zoo, head to their website here: https://redriverzoo.org/

The Red River Zoo has made an emergency fund during the pandemic crisis, show your support by clicking here: https://redriverzoo.org/emergency