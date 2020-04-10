Red River Valley battling spring flooding

While the world wrestles with a pandemic, parts of the Red River Valley are also having to deal with flooding.

A lifetime in North Dakota and four years in a Manvel home, Katie Gown says shes seen it all when it comes to high water.

"It becomes an island every year. My husband grew up here and we don’t think it’s as big of a deal as others," she says. "We see interstates shutting down and towns becoming islands every year."

This year's flooding prompted the closure of a 25 mile stretch of I29 from Manvel to Grafton.

Gown's husband works in Oslo, so she says it will be tough.

“It affects them every year," she says. "They are moving combines now to make sure that everything is on this side of the water."

For others, just getting to the interstate is a problem.

"If they want to get out of their house, they have to take their boat to a tractor and get to a truck,” Manvel neighbor Amanda Hoverson says.

Hoverson has lived in Manvel her whole life.

She deals with flooding every spring, but says it’s been a unique challenge this time around because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I would just say it’s another thing to add to the rest of the stuff right now," she says. "It makes it a little harder because you have to stalk even more when you’re stuck in your house, which a lot of my family is. They got river completely around them.”

Good news for Hoverson and Gown.

River levels have peaked for the season and officials are looking to open the interstate back up sometime next week.