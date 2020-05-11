This summer's Red River Valley Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

For those praying and hoping that the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t put a damper on their summer plans, the weather forecast just got more gloomy.

North Dakota health officials recommended that the 2020 Red River Valley Fair be canceled and the fair's board of directors elected to follow that recommendation, according to a media release sent on Monday.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is recommending the board of directors cancel the Red River Valley Fair scheduled for July 7-12,” Mylynn Tufte, the North Dakota Department of Health State Health Officer, said.

The Red River Valley Fair Executive Board President Vern Hofman supported that decision.

“The Red River Valley Fair is an event people throughout the Red River Valley look forward to each year and it is difficult to cancel this year’s event but our focus is on the safety of Fair attendees, volunteers, vendors and the community,” Hofman said.

According to the media release, all mega pass purchases will be refunded if brought to the Fair office.

The fair’s office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Below is a copy of the full media release:

West Fargo, ND – May 11, 2020 - The Red River Valley Fair Executive Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 Red River Valley Fair following the recommendation of the North Dakota Department of Health.

‘Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is recommending the board of directors cancel the Red River Valley Fair scheduled for July 7-12. We believe this will reduce the spread of COVID-19 and allow the Red River Valley Fair to plan and implement strategies for combating COVID-19 in the coming year,’ North Dakota Department of Health State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said.

Red River Valley Fair Executive Board President Vern Hofman states, ‘Upon the recommendation of the North Dakota Department of Health to cancel the Fair, the Executive Board has decided to adhere to their recommendation.’

‘In these unprecedented times, it is for the safety of everyone involved in the Red River Valley Fair that we cancel this year’s Fair,’ said Hofman. ‘The Red River Valley Fair is an event people throughout the Red River Valley look forward to each year and it is difficult to cancel this year’s event but our focus is on the safety of Fair attendees, volunteers, vendors and the community.’

The Fair was scheduled to be held from July 7 – 12, and features a variety of events including a carnival, 4-H, livestock, Ag Education Center and live music. The health and safety for fairgoers and the Red River Valley Fair staff was the utmost priority in the decision.

‘We are following the North Dakota Department of Health’s recommendation and while this decision was difficult, we are looking forward to greater days for the 40th anniversary of the Big Iron Farm Show which is September 15 – 17 and we will begin planning for the 2021 Fair,’ Red River Valley Fair General Manager Cody Cashman said. ‘We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we recognize we are in the midst of an unprecedented situation for everyone involved in the Red River Valley Fair.’

Due to the 2020 Red River Valley Fair being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all mega pass purchases will be refunded. If you purchased a 2020 mega pass at the Fair office or Petro Serve USA gas station, please bring your ticket to the Fair office for your refund. Our hours are 8 am – 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. If you purchased a mega pass online, the credit card you used to purchase the mega pass will be refunded.

For the latest information follow the Red River Valley Fair on Facebook and at redrivervalleyfair.com. Stay healthy and safe and we’ll see you July 13 – 18, 2021 for the Red River Valley Fair. Please email breann@redrivervalleyfair.com for additional inquiries.

