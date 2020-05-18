Red Flag Warning issued in northeast Minnesota

Dry conditions in northeastern Minnesota spur a Red Flag Warning.

The Department of Natural Resources says extreme fire conditions across portions of northeast Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca, and St. Louis Counties.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values.

Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out.

Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m. on Monday.

