American Red Cross assisting 12 people affected by Fargo apartment fire

The American Red Cross is stepping up to help people displaced after an apartment fire in Fargo.

Six people were hurt in the fire and one man had to jump from his balcony to escape.

Red Cross volunteers connected with 12 people affected, including 11 adults and 1 child, to provide emergency lodging.

Financial assistance may also be offered to help meet immediate needs – such as food, clothing and other essential items lost in the fire.

“Even during a pandemic, other disasters don’t stop – and either does the work of the Red Cross,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad, Executive Director for the Red Cross in Eastern North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota. “Our compassionate volunteers are still responding to disasters like home fires, so impacted families receive help and hope.”

Officials say to keep Red Cross volunteers and the community members as safe as possible during this pandemic, disaster responses may be supported virtually.