Reckless driver crashes into Prairiewood GC pond

Fargo Police responded Monday to several calls regarding a reckless driver in Fargo.

The police department said calls described the driver of a blue Ford Explorer driving extremely recklessly all over the Metro area. Speeds were reported to be up to 100mph, he was running red lights and driving the wrong way on roadways.

He was eventually apprehended after he crashed into a pond at Prairiewood Golf Course and fled on foot.

The Fargo Police say although officers did try and stop him, they never pursued him.

Tyson Rivera, 32 years olds, was arrested for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Felony Fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia and meth. Additional charges are possible from other agencies.