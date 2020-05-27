Recent officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty in ND

There have been 32 officers, who have died in the line of duty in North Dakota by gunfire.

The most recent came in January of 2017 in Rolette County, where Deputy Sheriff Colt Allery was shot and killed. In February of 2016, Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer was shot and killed while responding to a call. In February of 2011, Bismarck Police Officer Steven Kenner died. In March of 1996, Patrol Officer Keith Braddock of Watford City died. Deputy Sheriff Valence Pascal of Benson County was killed by gunfire. In February of 1983, Marshal Kenneth Muir and Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Cheshire Jr. were killed in the historical shootout near Medina, North Dakota with tax protester Gordon Kaul.

While 32 have died by gunfire, overall 57 officers have died in the line of duty in North Dakota.