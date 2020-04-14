Rapid COVID-19 testing now available at Shooting Star Casino

People on the White Earth Reservation can now get rapid COVID-19 testing at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen.

The White Earth Reservation says people must have experienced symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for at least four days and they must call to register before arriving at the testing site.

Common symptoms include: fever, dry cough, shortness of breath and body aches.

The telephone number for the triage line is (218) 936-2738 and is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shooting Star has been closed since March 18 and serves as the base for the emergency management team.