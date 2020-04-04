Public invited to give input remotely in the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Programs

The City of Fargo, in an effort to exercise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to social distancing and gatherings, is encouraging all stakeholders in the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Programs to participate in the public comment period remotely.

Comments submitted by email, postal mail or telephone are preferred.

Those communications will be received during the public comment period through April 9, 2020 and should be directed to the following sources:

Email: Planning@FargoND.gov

Telephone: 701.476.4144

Postal Mail:

The City of Fargo

Department of Planning and Development

225 4 Street North

Fargo, ND 58102