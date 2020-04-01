Public access on the Red River are now closed

The Sheriff’s Office would like to inform the public that all access points to the Red River through Grand Forks County are now closed.

The river in Grand Forks surpassed 30 feet as of 9:00 am this morning. Increasing river levels, existing ice jams, and debris in the river deems it unsafe for public use until the river recedes to a safe level and public access points are reopened.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind people that knowingly driving around road closed barricades or entering a posted road closed due to hazardous conditions is subject to a $250 fine. Please use caution driving as water levels continue to rise and newly flooded roadways may not be marked. The Sheriff's Office would like to remind you not to drive through water on roadways due to potential washouts and moving water hazards.