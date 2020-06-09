Protesters heartened by swift reform, but vow broader change

In the two weeks since George Floyd’s killing, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged.

The moves come amid a massive, nationwide outcry against violence by police and racism.

Though they are far short of the overhaul protesters seek, some advocates and demonstrators say they are encouraged by the swiftness of the response to Floyd’s death.

Now they want broader reforms in policing and prosecutions and are vowing to continue their fight.